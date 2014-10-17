Foreigners sell the most Japanese stocks in two months

TOKYO, Oct 17 Foreign investors continued to
sell Japanese cash stocks last week, posting their biggest net
selling in two months, as buyers shunned riskier assets amid
fears of weakening global growth.
Foreigners, who were net sellers for the past two weeks,
sold a total of 337.1 billion yen ($3.2 billion) worth of
Japanese stocks during the week of Oct. 6-10, the biggest weekly
selling since the first week of August, data from the Tokyo
Stock Exchange showed on Friday.
Retail investors and trust banks, which manage corporate
pension trusts and national pension fund trusts, were net
buyers.
Following last week's 2.6 percent decline, the Nikkei share
average extended its losing streak and tumbled another
5.0 percent this week.
(1 US dollar = 106.2400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)