Nikkei rallies on ECB hopes; Apple-related shares soar

By Thomas Wilson
TOKYO, Oct 22 Japanese stocks climbed more than
2 percent on Wednesday as the prospect of the European Central
Bank taking further action to stimulate the faltering eurozone
economy boosted investor sentiment.
The Nikkei share average rose 2.6 percent to close
at 15,195.77 points, more than recouping Tuesday's losses.
Shares in Japanese suppliers to Apple Inc soared,
with Foster Electric Co rising 5.4 percent and Japan
Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd jumping 5.8 percent
after the tech giant posted better-than-expected quarterly
earnings.
The broader Topix advanced 2.6 percent to 1,236.41,
while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 2.6
percent to 11,249.65.
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)