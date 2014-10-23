版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 23日 星期四 14:17 BJT

Nikkei skids as China PMI fails to soothe global growth worries

TOKYO, Oct 23 Japanese stocks fell on Thursday
as a slight expansion in China's manufacturing sector did little
to quell market concerns about fragile global growth prospects.
    The Nikkei share index closed down 0.4 percent at
15,138.96. 
    Airbag maker Takata Corp's shares tumbled 6.2
percent to an 18-month low after U.S. regulators expanded the
number of vehicles using the firm's faulty airbags that may be
affected by recalls.
    The broader Topix lost 0.3 percent to close at
1,232.34, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed
0.3 percent to end at 11,212.87.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Anand Basu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐