版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 10日 星期一 14:20 BJT

Nikkei falls to 1-week low as US jobs data lifts yen; NTT hit by profit cut

TOKYO, Nov 10 Japanese stocks fell to a one-week
low on Monday as the yen rebounded against the dollar after U.S.
jobs data fell short of expectations, while Nippon Telegraph and
Telephone Corp tumbled on a profit warning.
    The benchmark Nikkei share average ended 0.6 percent
lower at 16,780.53, the lowest closing level since Oct. 31.
    The broader Topix shed 0.3 percent to 1,360.11, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.3 percent to
12,412.00.

 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐