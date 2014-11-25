版本:
Nikkei edges up; Sony shines on revenue target

TOKYO, Nov 25Japanese stocks ticked up on
Tuesday as China's unexpected interest rate cut on Friday
encouraged investors to catch up following Tokyo's long holiday
weekend.
    The Nikkei benchmark closed up 0.3 percent at
17,407.62.
    Sony jumped 6.1 percent as the struggling
electronics giant said it expects a near-70 percent jump in
revenue for its electronic devices division over the next three
years. [ID: nL3N0TF1E1]
    Big name exporters such as Nissan Motor Co and
Panasonic also performed well, gaining 2.7 percent and
2.0 percent respectively, even with a stronger yen.
    The broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,409.15,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also edged up 0.6 
percent, to 12,849.27. 

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson)
