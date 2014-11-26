Nikkei edges down ahead of U.S. data; Honda dives to 1-week low

TOKYO, Nov 26 Japanese stocks edged down on
Wednesday as investors cautiously awaited a slew of U.S.
economic data and a holiday-shortened U.S. trading week dampened
risk appetite, while Honda Motor Co fell sharply after
under-reporting accidents.
The Nikkei benchmark ended 0.1 percent lower at
17,383.58. U.S. durable goods and initial jobless claims figures
are among data due later in the day.
Honda tumbled 2.9 percent to a one-week low after admitting
it had failed to report serious accidents in the United States
since 2003.
The broader Topix fell 0.2 percent to 1,406.40,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to
12,816.64.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)