Nikkei touches near 7-1/2 year peak; gains for 6th straight day

TOKYO, Dec 5 Japanese stocks edged up on Friday
as the weakening yen boosted exporters' shares, helping reverse
slim losses in the morning session.
    The Nikkei benchmark closed up 0.2 percent at
17,920.45, after touching 17,922.29, its highest since July
2007. The average has gained for six straight days, its longest
winning streak since August, and this week added 2.6 percent.  
    Exporter Nissan Motor Co Ltd rose 1.3 percent and
Panasonic gained 0.6 percent. Large-cap Fanuc Corp
 added 1.2 percent, accounting for nearly one-third of
the Nikkei's net point gains. 
    The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,445.67, a
wafer off an earlier 6-1/2 year high of 1,445.77. The JPX-Nikkei
Index 400 also climbed 0.4 percent, to close at
13,130.74.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
