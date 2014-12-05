Nikkei touches near 7-1/2 year peak; gains for 6th straight day

TOKYO, Dec 5 Japanese stocks edged up on Friday as the weakening yen boosted exporters' shares, helping reverse slim losses in the morning session. The Nikkei benchmark closed up 0.2 percent at 17,920.45, after touching 17,922.29, its highest since July 2007. The average has gained for six straight days, its longest winning streak since August, and this week added 2.6 percent. Exporter Nissan Motor Co Ltd rose 1.3 percent and Panasonic gained 0.6 percent. Large-cap Fanuc Corp added 1.2 percent, accounting for nearly one-third of the Nikkei's net point gains. The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,445.67, a wafer off an earlier 6-1/2 year high of 1,445.77. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also climbed 0.4 percent, to close at 13,130.74. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Richard Borsuk)