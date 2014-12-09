版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 9日 星期二 14:21 BJT

Nikkei snaps 7-day winning streak as stronger yen hits exporters

TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday, snapping a seven-day winning streak and pulling away
from 7-1/2-year highs as a rebound in the yen prompted investors
to book recent gains in exporter shares.
    The Nikkei share average ended 0.7 percent lower at
17,813.38, moving away from 18,030.83, the highest intraday
level since July 2007.
    The yen rose to 119.99 to the dollar from a low of
121.86 hit on Monday, prompting the profit-taking in exporters'
shares.
    The broader Topix fell 0.8 percent to 1,436.09 while
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.7 percent to
13,050.84.    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐