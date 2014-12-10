Nikkei tumbles to near 2-week low on Greek anxiety, strong yen

* Exporters hit by weaker yen * Investors becoming more risk-averse - analyst * Skymark bucks trend, soars to 5-month high on ANA codeshare hopes By Thomas Wilson and Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, Dec 10 Japanese stocks tumbled to a near-two week low on Wednesday, as a strengthening yen prompted selling by investors already worried by political uncertainty in Greece, weak global growth and falling oil prices. The Nikkei benchmark dropped 2.6 percent to 17,352.86 by 0537 GMT, its lowest since Nov. 28. Selling of exporter stocks by short-term investors on the back of a stronger yen compounded morning losses, market participants said. The dollar slipped to 118.79 yen, having dropped more than 2 percent at one stage to 117.90, in a sharp turnaround from a seven-year peak of 121.86 set on Monday. Fanuc Corp shed 3.3 percent and Nissan Motor Co also fell 3.3 percent. Toyota Motor Corp tumbled 3.1 percent. Apart from the stronger yen's negative influence, global worries are reducing the appetite for risk-taking, said Hiroyuki Nakai, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Center. European political worries flared up on Tuesday, with the Greek government brining forward a presidential vote. The surprise decision heightened uncertainty over the country's transition from its IMF/EU bailout and pushed yields on lower-rate eurozone debt higher. China's latest inflation report further soured the mood, with data showing its annual consumer inflation eased to a five-year low. Brent crude, meanwhile, fell 1.3 percent after hitting a fresh five-year low of $65.29 the previous day. Oil prices have been under pressure amid a massive supply glut, after OPEC decided against an output cut. The offshore concerns risk putting the brakes on the Nikkei's recent rally. Since the BOJ's surprise easing on Oct. 31, the benchmark has added 12 percent. "Considering the current world situation, it's difficult to see where the next short-rally will come from," said Makoto Kikuchi, CEO of Myojo Asset Management. On the positive ledger, Skymark Airlines soared 18.2 percent to its highest since July after ANA Holdings Inc said it would consider helping the struggling airline. The broader Topix dropped 2.4 percent to 1,401.19, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slid 2.6 percent to 12,710.76. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)