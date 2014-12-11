版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 11日 星期四 14:20 BJT

Nikkei slips to 2-week low on strong yen and oil price drop

TOKYO, Dec 11 Japanese stocks sagged to a 2-week
low on Thursday, as a stronger yen, falling oil prices and
downbeat machinery data dampened risk appetite. 
    In its third consecutive day of losses, the Nikkei average
 fell 0.9 percent to 17,257.40, its lowest since Nov. 27.
In volatile trade ahead of Nikkei futures and options contracts
settling on Friday, the benchmark recovered from a trough of
17,043.63 in the morning session. 
    Shares in major exporters sensitive to fluctuations in the
yen slipped, with Panasonic Corp shedding 1.8 percent
and Toyota Motor Corp down 0.6 percent. 
    The broader Topix fell 0.7 percent to 1,397.04. The
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also slipped 0.7 percent to
12,672.68.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
