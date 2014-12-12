版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 12日 星期五 14:32 BJT

Nikkei snaps 3-day losing streak on US data, weak yen; election eyed

TOKYO, Dec 12 Japanese stocks snapped a
three-day losing streak on Friday as strong U.S. data and a
weaker yen helped sentiment, while investors stayed optimistic
about Japan's election on the weekend.
    The market was supported by expectations that Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party is on track for a landslide
victory on Sunday. That would let him claim a fresh mandate for
his economic revival policies, known as "Abenomics".
    The Nikkei benchmark ended 0.7 percent higher on
Friday, at 17,371.58. For the week, it dropped 3.1 percent.
    The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,399.65 for
the day. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also rose 0.2
percent, to 12,698.68. 
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐