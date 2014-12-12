Nikkei snaps 3-day losing streak on US data, weak yen; election eyed

TOKYO, Dec 12 Japanese stocks snapped a three-day losing streak on Friday as strong U.S. data and a weaker yen helped sentiment, while investors stayed optimistic about Japan's election on the weekend. The market was supported by expectations that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party is on track for a landslide victory on Sunday. That would let him claim a fresh mandate for his economic revival policies, known as "Abenomics". The Nikkei benchmark ended 0.7 percent higher on Friday, at 17,371.58. For the week, it dropped 3.1 percent. The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,399.65 for the day. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also rose 0.2 percent, to 12,698.68. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)