REFILE-Nikkei sees biggest daily gain in 6-1/2 weeks on Wall St, Fed confidence

(Corrects to remove superfluous Reuters Instrument Code from 3rd paragraph) TOKYO, Dec 18Japanese stocks enjoyed their best day in 6-1/2 weeks on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve expressed confidence in the U.S. economy and promised a "patient" approach to raising interest rates, boosting Wall Street shares. The Nikkei benchmark climbed 2.3 percent to 17,210.05, its biggest daily jump since Nov. 4. Exporters Toyota Motor Co and Canon Inc climbed 1.5 percent and 1.7 percent respectively, benefitting from a weaker yen. The broader Topix gained 1.8 percent to close at 1,376.32, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 1.8 percent to 12,482.00. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Sunil Nair)