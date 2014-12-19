Nikkei posts biggest daily gain in 6-1/2 weeks; market awaits BOJ chief comments

TOKYO, Dec 19Japanese stocks posted their best
day in 6-1/2 weeks on Friday as investors continued to take
heart from the U.S. Federal Reserve's "patient" approach to
raising interest rates, while awaiting comments from the head of
the Bank Of Japan after it held policy steady.
The Nikkei benchmark ended 2.4 percent higher at
17,621.40, its biggest daily percentage gain since early
November.
For the week, the index is up 1.4 percent.
The Bank of Japan maintained its massive monetary stimulus
and offered a brighter view of the economy.
The broader Topix added 2.4 percent to 1,409.61,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 2.5 percent to
12,799.29.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sunil Nair)