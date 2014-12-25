Nikkei breaks winning streak in thin trade; JAL suffers

By Thomas Wilson
TOKYO, Dec 25Japanese stocks skidded on Thursday
in thin Christmas Day trade as investors booked gains after five
consecutive days of gains.
In the lowest trade by volume since Sept. 1, the Nikkei
benchmark lost 0.3 percent to close at 17,808.75, after
climbing 6.6 percent between Dec. 16 and Dec. 24 amid optimism
at U.S. economic growth.
Japan Airlines shed 4.0 percent on a media report
that the government may end a tax break for companies that
received its support to recover from bankruptcy.
Large-cap firms Softbank Corp, and clothes brand
Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing Co Ltd fell 1.1 percent and
0.5 percent respectively.
The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent 1,421.26. The
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also dropped 0.3 percent to
close at 12,923.60.
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)