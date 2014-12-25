Nikkei breaks winning streak in thin trade; JAL suffers

By Thomas Wilson TOKYO, Dec 25Japanese stocks skidded on Thursday in thin Christmas Day trade as investors booked gains after five consecutive days of gains. In the lowest trade by volume since Sept. 1, the Nikkei benchmark lost 0.3 percent to close at 17,808.75, after climbing 6.6 percent between Dec. 16 and Dec. 24 amid optimism at U.S. economic growth. Japan Airlines shed 4.0 percent on a media report that the government may end a tax break for companies that received its support to recover from bankruptcy. Large-cap firms Softbank Corp, and clothes brand Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing Co Ltd fell 1.1 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent 1,421.26. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also dropped 0.3 percent to close at 12,923.60. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)