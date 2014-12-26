Nikkei ticks up, advances for the week on bullish 2015 outlook

BRIEF-Violin Memory says emerged from bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
TOKYO, Dec 26Japanese stocks ticked up on Friday, with sentiment buoyed by bullish expectations for 2015 helping to overcome slight losses from profit-taking in the morning session. The Nikkei benchmark closed up 0.1 percent at 17,818.96 in quiet trade. The average added 1.1 percent over the holiday-shortened week, which saw the thinnest trade volume since May. Market heavyweight Fanuc Corp added 0.4 percent, accounting for a third of the Nikkei's overall gains. The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,427.50, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to 12,693.12. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: TAXES AND REGULATIONS Trump promises a big announcement about tax reform next week and orders an administration review of Obama-era tax rules written to discourage U.S. companies from relocating overseas to cut their tax bills. Trump tells the Treasury Department to examine two powers given to regulators to police large financial companies following the 2008 financial cri
* NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: