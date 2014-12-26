Nikkei ticks up, advances for the week on bullish 2015 outlook

TOKYO, Dec 26Japanese stocks ticked up on Friday, with sentiment buoyed by bullish expectations for 2015 helping to overcome slight losses from profit-taking in the morning session. The Nikkei benchmark closed up 0.1 percent at 17,818.96 in quiet trade. The average added 1.1 percent over the holiday-shortened week, which saw the thinnest trade volume since May. Market heavyweight Fanuc Corp added 0.4 percent, accounting for a third of the Nikkei's overall gains. The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,427.50, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to 12,693.12. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Eric Meijer)