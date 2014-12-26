版本:
2014年 12月 26日 星期五

Nikkei ticks up, advances for the week on bullish 2015 outlook

TOKYO, Dec 26Japanese stocks ticked up on
Friday, with sentiment buoyed by bullish expectations for 2015
helping to overcome slight losses from profit-taking in the
morning session.
    The Nikkei benchmark closed up 0.1 percent at
17,818.96 in quiet trade. The average added 1.1 percent over the
holiday-shortened week, which saw the thinnest trade volume
since May. 
    Market heavyweight Fanuc Corp added 0.4 percent,
accounting for a third of the Nikkei's overall gains.
    The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,427.50,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to
12,693.12.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Eric Meijer)
