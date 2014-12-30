版本:
Nikkei slips on final 2014 day but ends the year up 7.1 pct

TOKYO, Dec 30Japanese stocks ended 2014 on a
down note on Tuesday, as investors closed positions before
extended new year holidays and worries about Greek politics
sapped risk appetites. 
    "There was selling today as investors thought the Nikkei's a
little too high at the year-end," said Makoto Kikuchi, chief
executive of Myojo Asset Management Japan. "It's a natural
market correction.
    The Nikkei benchmark shed 1.6 percent to close at
17,450.77.
    The index gained 7.1 percent for the year, driven by
aggressive asset purchases by the Bank of Japan and a weaker yen
that boosted corporate profits. In 2013, it soared 57 percent on
the back of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's easy-money policies.
    Japanese markets will be closed until Jan. 5. 
    Market heavyweights Softbank Corp and Fanuc Corp
 on Tuesday shed 1.8 percent and 1.5 percent
respectively.
    Toray Industries was the Nikkei's best performer, adding 3.3
percent on a media report that it will supply carbon fibre to
German automaker BMW.  
    The broader Topix fell 1.2 percent to 1,407.51. It
gained 8.1 percent for the year. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400
 lost 1.3 percent for the day to close at 12,768.42,
an increase of 8.5 percent for 2014.

 (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
