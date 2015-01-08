版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 8日 星期四 14:14 BJT

Nikkei posts biggest rise in 3 weeks on solid U.S. data, rebound in oil price

TOKYO, Jan 8 Japanese stocks posted their
biggest rise in three weeks on Thursday after upbeat U.S.
employment data and a rebound in oil prices eased investor
concerns about the global economy.
    In its best day since Dec. 19, the Nikkei rose 1.7
percent to 17,167.10.
    The broader Topix added 1.3 percent to 1,377.67, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1.3 percent to
12,467.23.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐