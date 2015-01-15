Nikkei posts biggest rise in 4 weeks, helped by oil price rebound, yen

UPDATE 1-ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
TOKYO, Jan 15 Japan's Nikkei posted its biggest daily gain in four weeks on Thursday after rebounding oil prices eased worries about the global economy and as a pause in the rising yen lifted exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp. In its best day since Dec. 19, the Nikkei rose 1.9 percent to 17,108.70 points. The broader Topix added 1.4 percent to 1,376.60, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.3 percent to 12,483.19. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.
ZURICH, May 5 ChemChina's has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.