Nikkei posts biggest rise in 4 weeks, helped by oil price rebound, yen

TOKYO, Jan 15 Japan's Nikkei posted its biggest daily gain in four weeks on Thursday after rebounding oil prices eased worries about the global economy and as a pause in the rising yen lifted exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp. In its best day since Dec. 19, the Nikkei rose 1.9 percent to 17,108.70 points. The broader Topix added 1.4 percent to 1,376.60, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.3 percent to 12,483.19. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)