公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 15日 星期四 14:19 BJT

Nikkei posts biggest rise in 4 weeks, helped by oil price rebound, yen

TOKYO, Jan 15 Japan's Nikkei posted its biggest
daily gain in four weeks on Thursday after rebounding oil prices
eased worries about the global economy and as a pause in the
rising yen lifted exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp.
    In its best day since Dec. 19, the Nikkei rose 1.9
percent to 17,108.70 points.
    The broader Topix added 1.4 percent to 1,376.60, and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.3 percent to
12,483.19.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
