Nikkei rises on Wall Street gains; heads for 3 straight monthly gain

* For the month, Nikkei has gained 3.5 pct
* Fujifilm soars on M&A deal
* BOJ tankan, U.S. jobs data eyed this week
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 31 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose on Tuesday, tracking gains in Wall Street and rebounding
from a sharp decline last week, but investors refrained from
taking large positions before key economic data later in the
week.
The Nikkei benchmark rose 0.6 percent to 19,525.82
points by mid-morning.
After a sharp drop last week, the benchmark is down 1.3
percent from its 15-year high of 19,778.60 hit earlier this
month.
For the month, the Nikkei has gained 3.5 percent and was set
to mark its three straight monthly gain. For the quarter, it has
advanced 12 percent.
On the last trading day of the fiscal year, investors will
likely stay on the sidelines before economic data such as the
Bank Of Japan's tankan survey on Wednesday and U.S. jobs data on
Friday, analysts said.
"It's a technical rebound today amid a lack of fresh cues
now. The market has been sensitive to U.S. economic data, so
this Friday's jobs data may give some direction to the market,"
said Masaru Hamasaki, head of market & investment information
department at Amundi Japan.
"If the data proves that the U.S. economic recovery is
intact, it should be positive for the global stock market in the
long-term, including Japan."
Also boosting risk sentiment was fresh steps by China to
shore up its economy. China on Monday cut downpayment
requirements for home buyers for the second time in six months
as the cooling housing market weighs on economic growth.
Fujifilm Holdings Corp jumped 4.2 percent to
4,389.5 yen, the highest level since January 2008, after it
agreed to acquire U.S. biotechnology firm Cellular Dynamics
International Inc (CDI) for $307 million.
Pigeon Corp soared 8.8 percent to a record high
after the company carried out a 3-for-1 stock split to its
common stock, effective as of May 1.
Exporters were in demand, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 1.1 percent and Nissan Motor Co adding 1.0
percent.
The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,564.90 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to
14,229.19.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)