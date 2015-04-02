版本:
Nikkei posts biggest daily gain since mid-Feb on short-covering; BOJ buying helps mood

TOKYO, April 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Thursday, rebounding from a three-week low, helped by
short-covering and hopes that the central bank is buying stocks.
    The Nikkei benchmark ended 1.5 percent higher to
19,312.79, posting the biggest daily percentage gain since
February 12.
    The broader Topix gained 1.7 percent to 1,554.17 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 1.7 percent to
14,126.63.
    Central bank data showed that it bought 35.2 billion yen
worth of exchange traded funds (ETF) on Wednesday, when the
market fell to a three-week low.

