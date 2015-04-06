版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 6日 星期一 15:40 BJT

REFILE-Nikkei drops after weak U.S. job data; Topix volume smallest since August

    TOKYO, April 6 Tokyo shares fell on Monday as
weak U.S. jobs data soured risk appetite, but Sharp Corp
 jumped after a source said it may spin off its LCD
panel business and seek financing from a government-backed fund.
    The Nikkei 225 index ended 0.2 percent lower at
19,397.98 points.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,560.71,
with only 1.592 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since
August 2014.
    The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also shed 0.2 percent
to 14,182.88.
    Sharp jumped 6.1 percent after a source said it may spin off
its LCD panel business and seek funding for it from the
government-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan
(INCJ). 
    

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
