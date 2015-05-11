Nikkei rises to near 2-week high in heavy trade after China rate cut

TOKYO, May 11 Japanese stocks jumped on Monday
to a near two-week high in heavy trade after China cut interest
rates over the weekend while Wall Street gained on strong U.S.
jobs data, helping offset a plunge in shares of Sharp Corp and
Toshiba Corp.
The Nikkei 225 ended 1.3 percent higher to
19,620.91, the highest closing price since April 28.
The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,598.33 in
heavy trade, with 2.89 billion shares changing hands, the
highest since March 13.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also advanced 0.7
percent to 14,458.20.
Sharp tumbled 26 percent and was the fifth most
traded stock by turnover after saying it was considering a
capital reduction and preferred share issuance.
Toshiba slumped 17 percent after it cancelled a
dividend payment and withdrew its earnings outlook as it
expanded an investigation into accounting irregularities which
began last month.
