Nikkei hits fresh 15-year high after Japan GDP beats expectations

TOKYO May 20 The Nikkei share average extended gains in afternoon trade, hitting a fresh 15-year high following better-than-expected Japanese gross domestic product data for the January-March quarter.

The Nikkei rose as high as 20,252.66 and last stood at 20,239.18, up 1.1 percent on the day.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

