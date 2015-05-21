Nikkei flat after hitting 15-year high as market awaits BOJ

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
TOKYO, May 21 Japan's Nikkei share average ended flat on Thursday after hitting a fresh 15-year high as investors took profits ahead of the Bank Of Japan's two-day policy meeting on Friday. The Nikkei 225 ended up 0.03 percent at 20,202.87, marginally higher. The index has risen for five straight days, the longest daily winning streak in three months. The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,646.80 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 0.2 percent to 14,892.69. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.