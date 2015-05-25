Nikkei gains for 7th day on optimism over shareholder returns

TOKYO, May 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a seventh day and closed at a fresh 15-year high on Monday, helped by ongoing optimism for higher shareholder returns and the recovering economy. The Nikkei 225 ended 0.7 percent higher at 20,413.77, the highest level since April 2000. The benchmark has gained 4.3 percent over the past seven days, the longest winning streak since last December. The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,659.15, with only 2.05 billion shares changing hands, the lowest in a month. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 15,006.17. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)