Nikkei erases early losses, rises for a 12th straight day

TOKYO, June 1 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for a 12th straight day on Monday, erasing early losses rooted
in weak economic data that had pulled down U.S. stocks.
Trading was choppy throughout the day. Helping reverse
losses in the afternoon was speculation about a possible move by
the Bank of Japan to purchase exchange traded funds.
The Nikkei ended marginally higher, rising 0.03
percent, or 6.72 points to 20,569.87, hitting another 15-year
high.
The winning streak is the longest since February 1988.
The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,678.56 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.2 percent, to
15,157.56.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)