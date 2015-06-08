版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 8日 星期一

Nikkei ends nearly flat after concern U.S. rates could rise in Sept

TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average ended
nearly flat after trading lower on Monday following strong U.S.
jobs data that stoked concerns the Federal Reserve could raise
interest rates as early as September.
    The Nikkei 225 ended 0.02 percent lower at 20,457.19
after dropping to as low as 20,359.06, the weakest intraday
level since May 25.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,661.99
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.3 percent to
15,010.20.

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

