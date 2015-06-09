版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 9日 星期二 14:28 BJT

Nikkei posts biggest fall in nearly a month on Fed, Greece anxiety

TOKYO, June 9 Japan's Nikkei share average
posted its biggest loss in almost a month on Tuesday, hurt by
the prospect of an early U.S. rate hike and uncertainty over
whether Greece can clinch a deal with creditors and avoid
default.
    The Nikkei fell 1.8 percent to 20,096.30, the
biggest fall since May 14. For the first time this year, the
index has declined three days in a row.
    The broader Topix fell 1.7 percent to 1,634.37 while
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also shed 1.7 percent, to a
three-week low of 14,759.85.
    Exporter shares were pressured as the yen bounced back from
Monday's 13-year low while recent gainers such as insurers and
banks also fell.    

 (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

