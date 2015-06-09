Nikkei posts biggest fall in nearly a month on Fed, Greece anxiety

TOKYO, June 9 Japan's Nikkei share average posted its biggest loss in almost a month on Tuesday, hurt by the prospect of an early U.S. rate hike and uncertainty over whether Greece can clinch a deal with creditors and avoid default. The Nikkei fell 1.8 percent to 20,096.30, the biggest fall since May 14. For the first time this year, the index has declined three days in a row. The broader Topix fell 1.7 percent to 1,634.37 while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also shed 1.7 percent, to a three-week low of 14,759.85. Exporter shares were pressured as the yen bounced back from Monday's 13-year low while recent gainers such as insurers and banks also fell. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)