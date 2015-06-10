Nikkei extends loss into fourth day on yen's sudden revival

TOKYO, June 10 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a three-week low on Wednesday and suffered its fourth
consecutive losing session as the yen surged following comments
from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 20,046.36, its lowest
close since May 19, erasing earlier gains as the yen jumped
after Kuroda said its effective exchange rate is unlikely to
weaken further.
The broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 1,628.23 while
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to
14,699.93.
Turnover in the Tokyo Stock Exchange was about 15 percent
above the average in the last 100 days at 2.941 trillion yen.
.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)