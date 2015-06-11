版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 11日 星期四 14:22 BJT

Nikkei snaps 4-day losing streak on Wall St rally, Greek hopes

TOKYO, June 11 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday
to snap a four-day losing streak and bouncing from three-week
lows, taking heart from  Wall Street's rally overnight and as
Greece appeared to inch closer to reaching a cash-for-reform
deal with its creditors.
    The Nikkei share average ended 1.7 percent higher at
 20,382.97, posting the biggest percentage gain in four months.
    The broader Topix gained 1.3 percent to 1,648.88 and
 the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.2 percent to
14,882.22. 

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

