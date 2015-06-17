版本:
Nikkei dips in choppy trade ahead of Fed, touches 1-week low

TOKYO, June 17 Japanese stocks slipped to a
one-week low in choppy trade on Wednesday, as jittery investors
awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting
due later in the day.
    Lingering concerns over a potential Greek debt default also
continued to suppress appetite for riskier assets.
    The Nikkei share average declined 0.2 percent to
20,219.27 points after dropping to 20,137.33 at one point - its
lowest since June 10.
    The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,633.70
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to
14,740.56.
    
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)

