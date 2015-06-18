Nikkei falls to 1-month low on yen reaction to Fed, Greece

TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei share average slid
to a one-month low on Thursday, dipping below the 20,000-mark
for the first time since mid-May, as the yen strengthened after
the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it will hike interest rates
at a slower pace than expected.
The market was also bruised by concerns that Greece might be
edging closer to a debt default as well as data showing foreign
investors last week sold the largest amount of Japanese shares
in four months.
The benchmark Nikkei shed 1.1 percent to 19,990.82,
the lowest level since May 18, while the broader Topix
fell 1.0 percent to 1,616.66 in thin trade volume with turnover
more than 10 percent below the average in the last 100 days.
Financials and exporters led the losses as all but one of
the 33 Topix industry groups dropped.
(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Borsuk)