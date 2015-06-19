Nikkei rebounds from one-month low, still posts third weekly loss

TOKYO, June 19 Japanese shares prices rebounded from one-month low on Friday, taking heart from rises in global shares on the Fed's cautious rates and economic outlook, but they posted the third straight weekly decline. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 20,174.24, bouncing off one-month low of 19,990.55 set on Thursday. Turnover was 2.96 trillion yen, more than 10 percent above the average during the 100 past days. The market showed limited reaction after the Bank of Japan maintained its policy unchanged as expected. The short-selling ratio hit a record high of 38.3 percent on Thursday, suggesting speculators are likely to have a big short position to cover, giving support for the market. On the week, the Nikkei was down 1.1 percent on the week. The broader Topix index rose 0.9 percent to 1,631.01 but was down 1.2 percent on the week. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)