Nikkei rebounds amid caution on Greece; Sony dives on fundraising plan

TOKYO, June 30 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded on Tuesday after posting its second-biggest daily drop
this year in the previous session, but the market remained
cautious over developments in Greece, while Sony Corp tumbled
after it announced a fundraising plan.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.6 percent higher at
20,235.73.
The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,630.40 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.4 percent to
14,716.19.
Sony said it planned to raise up to 440 billion yen
($3.6 billion) by issuing new shares and convertible bonds to
invest in its fast-growing image sensors business. It dived 8.3
percent to a near three-month low and was the second most traded
stock by turnover.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)