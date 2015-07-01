版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 1日 星期三 14:07 BJT

Nikkei gains after upbeat BOJ survey but Greek woes cap rise

TOKYO, July 1 Japanese shares gained on
Wednesday after a central bank survey showed big businesses
intended to increase capital spending at their fastest pace in a
decade, but caution over developments in Greece limited gains.
    Confidence at big Japanese manufacturers unexpectedly
improved in the second quarter and is seen rising further, the
Bank of Japan's "tankan" survey showed, offering relief to
policy-makers keen to jump-start the economy. 
    The Nikkei share average rose 0.5 percent to
20,329.32.
    The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,636.41 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.3 percent to
14,764.55.

 (Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing  by Alan Raybould)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐