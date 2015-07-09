Nikkei hits 3-month low on China fears, then sheds most of the loss

* Worries about Chinese market hit China-related stocks
* Nikkei tumbles 3.2 pct before regaining some ground
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 9 Japanese share prices dived to
three-month lows on Thursday on fears about the state of the
Chinese economy, but then much of the loss was erased as
mainland stock markets changed course and rose.
The Nikkei average fell as much as 3.2 percent to a
three-month low of 19,115.20, while the broader Topix index
fell as much as 3.6 percent to 1,526.09, its lowest
since April 1.
At midday, the Nikkei was down 0.7 percent and the Topic off
1.2 percent.
Although Chinese share prices rebounded from lows on
Thursday, helping Japanese shares to pare losses, some investors
felt a recent 30-percent fall in mainland shares warranted a
review on their rosy economic scenario.
"A huge amount of wealth is wiped out, not just among
Chinese investors but also global investors. People are
underestimating the damage to the real economy," said Michiro
Naito, executive director of equity derivatives and quantitative
strategies at JPMorgan.
"I would not be surprised if the Nikkei falls to 18,000," he
added.
For many investors who believed Japanese shares had strong
support from buying by the central bank and public investors,
and who have welcomed drives to boost shareholder returns, the
latest fall came as a surprise.
A fear gauge of investors, the Nikkei volatility index
shot up to as high as 30.9 percent, its highest level
since late April, almost doubling from a nine-month low of 16.4
percent hit less than three weeks ago.
All of the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes
were in the red, with shares perceived to have big exposures to
Chinese demand hit in particular.
Among them are tourism-related shares, which have benefitted
from a weaker yen and a surge in Chinese tourists. Tokyo Disney
Land Operator Oriental Land Corp fell as much as 6.1
percent to a five-month low.
Traditional China plays such as Steel companies
and shipping companies also took a beating, falling
1.6 percent and 2.2 percent respectively.
Among them, Kobe Steel fell 3.2 percent and Nippon
Yusen dropped 2.4 percent.
Japanese margin traders, who had the biggest long position
at the end of last week, are likely to dump their positions,
said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset
Management.
In the Mothers market for start-ups, where Japanese retail
investors have big presence, the Mothers Index fell
almost 10 percent at point. At midday, it was down 3.1 percent.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)