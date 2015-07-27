Japan stocks fall to 2-week low on concerns about global economy, Fed

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, July 27 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-week low on Monday, as drops in the U.S. and Chinese markets plus weak commodity prices fuelled concerns about slowing global growth. Also denting sentiment was a Federal Reserve meeting, which opens Tuesday and might take another step toward lifting U.S. interest rates. The Nikkei share average dropped 1.0 percent to 20,350.10 points, the lowest closing since July 13. "It started from China," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. The global economy started the second half of the year on shaky ground with a private preliminary survey showing China's factory sector contracted in July at the fastest pace in 15 months. Also, euro zone manufacturing was weaker than expected, although U.S. activity picked up. On Monday, official data showed that profits at China's industrial firms dropped 0.3 percent in June from a year earlier, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in May. "China's slowdown can cap demand for Japanese exporters as well in the future, so we need to be careful," Fujito said. The broader Topix fell 1.1 percent to 1,637.90 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.0 percent to 14,783.66. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company