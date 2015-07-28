Nikkei rebounds from 2-week low as Chinese shares pare losses

TOKYO, July 28 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded on Tuesday afternoon, recovering from a more than
two-week low hit earlier in the session as Chinese shares pared
losses.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent in the
afternoon after falling to as low as 20,070.62 in morning trade,
the lowest level since July 13.
The CSI300 index was down 1.0 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index shed 2.5 percent in the
afternoon. The indexes were down 5 percent earlier.
The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,633.23
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.4 percent to
14,729.20.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)