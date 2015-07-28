Nikkei edges down after recovering from 2-week low as Chinese shares pare losses

TOKYO, July 28 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday in volatile trade after crawling back from a more than two-week low hit earlier in the session as Chinese shares pared losses.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.1 percent lower at 20,328.89 after traversing positive and negative territory. In the morning, it fell to as low as 20,070.62, the lowest level since July 13.

The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,629.46 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.6 percent to 14,698.04.

At 0600 GMT, the CSI300 index was down 0.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.4 percent in the afternoon. The indexes were down 5 percent earlier. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)