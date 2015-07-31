Nikkei rises on solid corporate earnings; calmer China market aids sentiment

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday as investors took heart from strong Japanese quarterly corporate earnings, while they took comfort from less volatile Chinese share moves.
The Nikkei share average gained 0.3 percent to 20,585.24 after traversing positive and negative territory. For the week, the index rose 0.2 percent while it added 1.7 percent during July.
The broader Topix rose 0.8 percent on Friday to 1,659.52 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.7 percent to 14,961.66. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.