Nikkei retreats on fresh signs of weakness in China economy

* Hi-tech shares may be new victim of China concerns --
strategist
* Nitto Denko shares tumble despite strong earnings
* Construction equipment makers under pressure
* Honda bucks trend, jumps 7 pct on upbeat North America
sales
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 3 Japanese shares fell on Monday,
snapping a three-day winning streak, as a barrage of earning
reports failed to dispel growing concerns over a slowdown in
China's economy.
The Nikkei average dropped as much as 0.9 percent
and last stood at 20,478.60 by midday, down 0.5 percent.
The broader Topix index was down 0.3 percent at
1,654.10.
The Nikkei has lost steam since hitting an 18-1/2-year high
in June amid fears that sharp falls in Chinese shares may
inflict further damage on the Chinese economy -- Japan's major
export market.
"There is no denying that concerns about the Chinese economy
are affecting Japanese shares. Not only construction equipment
makers and commodity-related firms but there are growing
concerns about hi-tech shares given possible slowdown in
smartphone sales (in China)," said Norihiro Fujito, senior
investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
A case in point was Nitto Denko Corp,
The firm, which makes film for smartphones, saw its shares
tumble 5 percent despite strong earning for April-June announced
on Friday.
The drop echoes a slump in other hi-tech shares following
earning announcements, such as robot-maker Fanuc and
Tokyo Electron, suggesting growing worries that the
hi-tech sector is losing momentum, Fujito said.
Construction equipment makers remained under pressure, with
Komatsu falling 1.4 percent and Hitachi Construction
2.3 percent.
China's factory activity shrank more than initially
estimated in July, contracting by the most in two years as new
orders fell and dashing hopes that the world's second-largest
economy may be steadying, a private survey showed on Monday.
The report followed a downbeat official survey on Saturday
which showed growth at manufacturing firms unexpectedly stalled,
reinforcing views that the cooling economy needs more stimulus
even as it faces fresh risks from a stock market slump.
Chinese shares opened lower on Monday, busting any hopes
held by some investors that Beijing's victory to host the 2022
winter Olympics could bolster sentiment frayed by weeks of
massive selling and heavy-handed interventions by regulators.
A failure at the weekend by ministers of 12 Pacific Rim
countries to reach a free trade pact -- the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) -- also soured sentiment, some market players
said.
"There remains a chance that trade ministers will meet again
later this month. But the news hurt sentiment as the TPP has
been one of few positive themes for the market," said Masayuki
Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.
The deal has been considered to benefit some exporters such
as truck makers, as well as some importers.
Honda bucked the trend, jumping 7 percent, after it
reported solid April-June earnings thanks to robust sales in
North America.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)