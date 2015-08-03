Nikkei retreats on China worries, but pares losses

TOKYO Aug 3 Japanese shares slipped on Monday,
with the Nikkei average snapping a three-day winning streak, as
a barrage of mostly positive earning reports failed to dispel
growing concerns over a slowdown in China's economy.
The Nikkei average dropped as much as 0.9 percent
and but pared much of the losses, thanks to buying in the late
afternoon, to end 0.2 percent down at 20.548.11. The broader
Topix index closed flat at 1,659.60.
Steelmakers were worst hit, with Kobe Steel
dropping 4.2 percent and Nisshin Steel
shedding 9.7 percent.
A failure at the weekend by ministers of 12 Pacific Rim
countries to reach a free trade pact - the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) - also soured sentiment, some market players
said.
