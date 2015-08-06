Nikkei rises on a weaker yen but gains pared as China shares slip

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
TOKYO Aug 6 Japanese shares rose on Thursday as the yen sank to a two-month low against the dollar although most of their early gains were erased on weaker Chinese stocks and caution ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.
The Nikkei average rose 0.2 percent to 20,644.44. It touched 20,817.48, the highest since July 21, earlier in the session.
The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,673.58 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.5 percent to 15,112.80.
Dairy products maker Meiji Holdings, which has proved resilient despite the weaker yen increasing import costs, jumped 17 percent after boosting its annual profit estimates. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.