Nikkei falls on profit-taking in recent gainers ahead of US data

* Drugmakers, retailers and railways lead losses
* Investors close positions ahead of U.S. job data
* Rakuten, Konica Minolta and Ricoh down after earnings
* Softbank gains after share buyback plan
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down on Friday as investors took profits from recent high flyers
such as drugmakers, railways and retailers ahead of U.S. jobs
data due later in the day.
While Japanese companies' earning results for April-June
have been generally solid, concerns over a slowing growth in
China and possible fallout from a likely U.S. rate hike kept
investors cautious.
The Nikkei average dipped 0.3 percent to 20,610.18
while the broader Topix fell 0.4 percent to 1,667.65,
though it is still up 0.5 percent so far this week.
Leading the losses were shares oiented primarily at domestic
demand, which had been outperforming for weeks as investors
shunned exporters and other shares seen as more susceptible to a
possible global slowdown.
Retailer Seven & I fell 1.4 percent, the biggest
decliner among the core 30 of the largest companies.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's retailers subindex
also fell 1.3 percent. The subindex has risen 37 percent so far
this year, one of the best performer in the Tokyo market.
Drugmakers, which have also risen more than 35
percent so far this year, lost 1.5 percent. The land transport
subindex, which includes railway companies and truck
companies, fell 1.9 percent.
"This time the U.S. payroll data will be a big event to see
whether the Fed will raise rates in September," said Masahiro
Ayukai, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
"So it is natural some market players are closing their
positions ahead of data," he added.
Disappointment over earning results hit some other shares.
Rakuten fell 8.6 percent after its quarterly
earnings fell short of strong market expectations.
Ricoh and Konica Minolta, both
manufacturer of printers and other products, fell sharply
following fall in net profits in the quarter to June. Ricoh fell
6.1 percent and Konica Minolta 8.4 percent.
Sumco, manufacturer of silicon wafer products, also
failed to keep initial losses after its announcement of profit
growth due to strong demand for products for smart phone and
dividend hikes. It fell 4.5 percent, erasing earlier gains of
7.9 percent.
There are growing worries that sales of smart phones may be
slowing globally, hitting many Japanese suppliers of components
to companies such as Apple and Samsung Electronics
.
On the other hand, Softbank rose 4.5 percent after
it announced a share buyback plan and fairly upbeat earnings.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)