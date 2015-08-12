Nikkei falls after China weakens yuan for second day

* China-related shares sold the most
* Exporters down as PBOC move intensifies global economic
worries
* Japanese stocks seen supported by positive earnings
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 12 Japanese share prices slid on
Tuesday after the Chinese central bank lowered the yuan for a
second day, fanning more worries of slowing growth in China.
The Nikkei average fell 1.1 percent to 20,495.40,
hitting its lowest level in more than a week, while the broader
Topix fell 1.0 percent to 1,670.89.
The People's Bank of China set its guidance rate for the
yuan 1.6 percent lower than previous close, a day after it drove
it down nearly 2 percent.
"This seems to show just how much the Chinese authorities
are concerned about slowdown in the Chinese economy," said Kei
Okamura, assistant investment manager at Aberdeen Investment
Management.
Steelmakers and other companies broadly exposed to China
came under renewed pressure, reversing their outperformance on
Tuesday.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's steelmaker industry subindex
fell 2.8 percent, with JFE Holdings falling
4.7 percent and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal dropping
2.8 percent.
Construction equipment maker Komatsu fell 3.2
percent while its rival Hitachi Construction Machinery
fell 2.8 percent.
Carmakers, seen as susceptible to global economic outlook,
fell 1.6 percent, with Nissan falling 1.7 percent and
Honda shedding 2.1 percent.
Still, market players say investor sentiment on Japanese
shares remained fairly strong, with many Japanese companies
posting double-digit profit growth in April-June.
Expectations of continued buying by Japanese public
investors such as the Bank of Japan and public pension funds
also continued to underpin the market.
"This is by no means a panic or trend-inducing kind of
caution," said Stephen Worrell, director of equity cash sales at
Credit Suisse. "But there is some uncertainty about whether the
yuan devaluation is part of a controlled stimulus plan or a sign
that Beijing is blinking in the face of greater weakness to
come, and uncertainty always warrants caution," he said.
Analysts also say the impact of a fall in the yuan on the
Japanese economy should not be that big.
The yuan, which had risen almost 25 percent on the yen at
one point since the yen started weakening in late 2012 on
Japan's "Abenomics" stimulus policies, is still up about one
percent so far this year.
Japanese companies could be better off if the Chinese
economy bottoms out and recovers as a result of stimulus
measures - including the latest currency moves.
A cheaper yuan could benefit some companies that have a
major production base in China, some market players also said.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Additional reporting by Joshua
Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)