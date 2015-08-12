Nikkei falls to 2-week low as China pushes yuan lower

TOKYO Aug 12 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to two-week lows on Wednesday after the Chinese central bank
lowered the yuan for a second day, fanning more worries of
slowing growth in China and hitting China-related shares.
The Nikkei average fell 1.6 percent to 20,392.77
hitting its lowest level in two weeks and logging its biggest
fall in more than a month.
The broader Topix fell 1.3 percent to 1,665.75 in
heavy trading volume, with turnover reaching more than 3
trillion yen, about 25 percent above the average in the past
year.
Steelmakers led big losses among China-related shares while
exporters were hit and inbound tourism-related shares also
slumped.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)