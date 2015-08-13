Nikkei up but Topix down as investors digest yuan move

* Nikkei up 0.4 pct but broader Topix down 0.4 pct
* Large cap shares underperform on profit-taking
* Impact of yuan change may subside soon
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 13 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
but the broader Topix index fell on Thursday as confused
investors shed risk assets while trying to gauge how much the
yuan will fall and how that would affect Japanese companies'
bottom lines.
The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 20,478 thanks to
gains in some of its heavyweights but the Topix fell 0.4
percent to 1,659.53 as investors booked profits in large cap
shares, such as banks and telecom companies.
"Many people were surprised by China's moves, and they were
selling shares to avoid uncertainties, not because of logical
worries over the impact of a lower yuan," said Takashi Hiroki,
chief strategist at Monex Securities.
"After all, a four percentage point move in an exchange rate
would become a surprise only when you have a fixed rate. If a
free-floating currency moves that much, the reaction would have
been different."
China guided the yuan lower for a third day on
Thursday, and it started the day 0.2 percent below Wednesday's
local close.
The yuan has fallen 3.5 percent so far this week.
The unexpected yuan changes "raised concerns that profits in
China could fall when converted to the yen and also fear the
Chinese economy might be in such a shape as to need a currency
devaluation," said Kenji Abe, chief equity strategist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
"But the impact of the fall in the yuan on the Japanese
economy should not be that big. So I expect the Tokyo stocks to
stabilise soon."
Concerns about the Chinese economy helped to drive the
Nikkei down to two-week lows on Wednesday.
But it managed to recover on Thursday, helped by a 1.8
percent gain in its heavyweight Fast Retailing, which
rebounded after a two-week downtrend.
A few other Nikkei heavyweights provided a boost, including
Trend Micro, which rose 4.8 percent after earnings.
But the broader market remained listless, with big cap
shares hit the hardest.
The Topix core 30 fell 0.8 percent as bank share
fell sharply. SMFG fell 2.6 percent while Mitsubishi
UFJ dropped 1.7 percent.
Investors also took profits in telecom shares, which had
become a bit of safe haven.
NTT, which hit a 15-year high earlier this month,
fell 0.9 percent while KDDI, at a record high on
Tuesday, fell 1.2 percent.
Softbank fell 3.0 percent due to disappointing
earnings from Alibaba, in which it has a large stake.
