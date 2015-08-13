Nikkei rises after China central bank soothes yuan worries

TOKYO Aug 13 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Thursday after China's central bank soothed markets saying
there was no basis for further yuan depreciation, prompting
buyback in defensive shares.
The Nikkei average rose 1.0 percent to 20,595.55.
The broader Topix, which had been down during morning
trading, recovered to close up 0.1 percent at 1,667.95, though
decliners outnumbered gainers by 927 to 830.
Investors bought back into utility companies,
drugmakers and food companies that had
been sold earlier while large cap shares such as banks and
telecoms were battered.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)