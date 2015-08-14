Nikkei dips on profit taking, weak yuan fears ebb for now

| TOKYO
TOKYO Aug 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
dipped on Friday on profit taking and sliding oil prices,
although fears of severe weakening in the Chinese yuan continued
to wane for now, cushioning the losses.
The Nikkei slid 0.2 percent to 20,557.21 with index
heavyweight Fast Retailing shedding 0.6 percent.
The Nikkei was on track for a decline of about 0.8 percent
this week.
"The previous day's (0.9 percent) rise prompted profit
taking before the weekend. Extreme fears over China are
receding, but that does not mean that concerns over the Chinese
economy have faded," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager
at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.
After guiding the currency sharply lower through the week,
the People's Bank of China on Friday set the yuan's midpoint at
a slightly higher level. This was in line with its statement the
previous day that there was no basis for further currency
weakening.
Global equity markets were buffeted earlier this week when
China declared that it would allow a steep fall in the yuan,
generating fears of a resulting currency war.
As the yuan's slide slowed for now, companies linked with
inbound tourism received some respite.
Cosmetics maker Shiseido rose 3.6 percent and its
peer Kose gained 2.1 percent.
Meanwhile, "Tumbling crude oil prices are dampening
sentiment and generating selling in shares tied to commodities,"
Nishi at SMBC Nikko Securities said.
Top oil and gas producer Inpex Corp fell 1.5
percent, while refiner JX Holdings dropped 1.4 percent.
U.S. crude oil remained close to the lowest in over
six years as rising U.S. stockpiles stoked oversupply concerns
and on worries over demand from slowing economies in Asia.
Still, analysts pointed to the longer-term benefits of
cheaper oil for countries like Japan, which relies heavily on
imports.
"Oil prices continue to move lower, which is a cause of
concern for some in the United States. But it's actually a very
good thing for Japan. Many equity rallies have followed periods
where there have been sharp declines in oil prices," said
Stephen Worrell, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse
in Tokyo.
The broader Topix stood virtually flat at 1,668.12.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also little
changed, at 15,040.15.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saishiro; Additional reporting by Joshua
Hunt; Editing by Eric Meijer)