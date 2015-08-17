Nikkei rises as market shakes off GDP contraction, China worries

TOKYO Aug 17 Tokyo stocks edged up on Monday
after data showed Japan's economic contraction was less severe
than expected, while volatility subsided across major markets as
the Chinese yuan stabilised after last week's surprise
devaluation.
Japan's Nikkei share average gained 0.5 percent to
20,620.26 while the broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to
close at 1,672.87, with turnover sinking to its lowest level
since early April with many market players away for Japan's
"obon" holidays.
Concerns over a slowdown in China kept most investors away
from global cyclical shares in favour of those linked to
domestic demand.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)